Chris Godwin thinks there’s “mutual interest” in long-term deal

Getty Images

The Buccaneers held onto all of their key players from last year’s Super Bowl champs, but wide receiver Chris Godwin‘s future beyond the 2021 season remains up in the air.

Godwin received a franchise tag in March and he signed it a short time later, so he is set to make just under $16 million this year. On Tuesday, Godwin said that he is interested in extending his stay in Tampa and that he believes the team feels the same way.

“I think the good thing is there’s mutual interest on both sides . . . one of the things I’m happiest about is I’m able to be here this year . . . I get to be here and try to go back with my guys,” Godwin said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Godwin had 65 catches for 840 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 regular season games last year. He added 16 catches for 232 yards and a score in the postseason.