Colts quarterback Jacob Eason quietly continues to develop

USA TODAY Sports

The Colts have gone from Philip Rivers to Carson Wentz at starting quarterback. That has allowed second-year understudy Jacob Eason to develop in relative anonymity.

Eason said last month that he’s feeling more comfortable in his second season. Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady has taken notice.

“I was very pleased with what I saw over the last few weeks with Jacob,” Brady said recently, via Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star. “Physically, you always knew that he could do it, that he had the potential that he was going to improve in those areas because of his arm talent and what he can provide out there. But mentally, you can tell that he took that next step.”

Brady praised Eason, a former University of Washington quarterback, for his desire to improve.

“You could tell he just wanted to get better,” Brady said. “He was just excited about getting all of these reps and having to make all the decisions — both pre-snap, post-snap decisions — and watch the film the next day and make those corrections. You could tell he was enjoying that part of it.”

As Eason moves up the depth chart (Rivers and Jacoby Brissett are gone), he’s becoming more vocal and involved. The next step for Eason will be to get what no one got last year: Game action in the preseason.

“Those preseason are going to be huge reps for him,” Brady said. “We want to see what he can do now. Yes, we are seeing the growth from last year to this year — but as coaches, we want to grow that trust with him and we want to see that in live action.”

Although the Colts traded for Wentz with the idea that he’ll be the franchise quarterback for years to come, Wentz’s injury history means that Eason will need to get ready and stay ready. Apparently, he’s getting there.