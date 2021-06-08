Dan Campbell not worried about outside reaction to his style

Getty Images

When the Lions introduced Dan Campbell as their head coach, he made headlines by discussing his desire to see his team bite the kneecaps off of opposing players.

He’s continued to garner attention around the football world in subsequent media appearances. He’s talked about wanting a real lion at the team’s practices and donned a racing helmet for a press conference last week after being named the grand marshal for the Detroit Grand Prix later this week.

Campbell’s style has won him supporters and it has led to some criticism, but Campbell said on Tuesday that he isn’t fazed by those who aren’t applauding his efforts.

“I’m not worried about it,” Campbell said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com.

If the Lions win games, Campbell’s approach to being a head coach will be hailed as a breath of fresh air. If they don’t, it will be used as fodder for why he was a bad choice for the job. The reality of the correlation between press conferences and on-field results will be somewhere in the middle in either case.