Daniel Jones: You can tell Kenny Golladay is a true pro

USA TODAY Sports

After spending his first four seasons with the Lions, Kenny Golladay signed with the Giants. In doing so, he gave quarterback Daniel Jones a dynamic weapon on the outside.

Jones and Golladay haven’t been working together for very long, but the quarterback and wide receiver have formed the basis of a solid connection.

“It’s been great working with Kenny so far. You can tell he’s a true pro,” Jones said during his Tuesday press conference. “He understands offensive football. He’s still, obviously, learning our system, but you can tell he’s got a good understanding of football and where to be, timing, understanding concepts. So he’s been fun to work with. Obviously his talent and skill level — you can tell as soon as you get on the field with him. So he’s a good player, smart player, and excited to keep working with him.”

This season is a big one for Jones, as the Giants have a decision to make on his fifth-year option next spring. Jones has shown some flashes, but largely been up and down since New York selected him with the sixth pick in 2019. In 2020, Jones completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 2,943 yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 14 games.

If Golladay can be a strong receiving weapon, that could go a long way in Jones’ development in 2021.