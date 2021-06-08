Davante Adams will be at training camp with or without an extension

Getty Images

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t at Packers minicamp this week, but wide receiver Davante Adams is in Green Bay and he said on Tuesday that he’ll be back for training camp.

Adams is in the final year of his contract and he did not take part in the voluntary portions of the team’s offseason program. He was asked on Tuesday whether he’d hold out of camp if he’s unable to come to terms on a contract extension in the coming weeks.

Adams said he signed up to “work and play” and that he isn’t going to give back money in fines for missing camp.

“I grew up with zero dollars. I’m not forfeiting any of my money that I earned,” Adams said during a press conference.

Rodgers made a different choice about minicamp this week and his status for camp is sure to remain a leading storyline over the next month.