Dolphins will host Falcons for joint practices in August

Getty Images

The Dolphins will get an early chance to check out how the Falcons look on offense without Julio Jones.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said during a Tuesday press conference that the two teams will practice together in Miami this summer. The schedule hasn’t been announced, but the two teams will be playing a preseason game on Saturday, August 21 and will likely hold joint practices ahead of that matchup.

“I’m always in favor of doing joint practices. I think they bring a lot from a camaraderie standpoint, from a competitive standpoint. I think you can get a lot out of those,” Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said last week, via Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

That will be Atlanta’s second preseason game of the year. Their first comes in Atlanta against Jones and his new teammates in Tennessee.