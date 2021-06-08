Falcons invite five tryout players to mandatory minicamp

Getty Images

With a General Manager and coaching staff, the Falcons will have five players in for mandatory minicamp hoping to make an impression.

Atlanta announced Tuesday morning that defensive lineman Miles Brown, linebacker Sharif Finch, linebacker Jeff Holland, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, and wide receiver Jaleel Scott will attend minicamp.

Finch has the most playing experience of the group, having appeared in 26 games with three starts. He played three games for the Jets last season, recording 41 special teams snaps. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Titans in 2018 and played 23 games for Tennessee.

Brown played nine games for the Cardinals in 2019, recording 123 defensive snaps. Holland hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since 2018 with the Broncos. Scott has a pair of catches for 22 yards in four games between the Ravens and Jets. And Miller has not yet appeared in a regular-season game.