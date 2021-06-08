Jedrick Wills, John Johnson participating in Browns OTAs this week

Getty Images

Some Browns offensive players are working out in Texas this week, but left tackle Jedrick Wills isn’t part of that group.

Wills had been absent from Cleveland’s early rounds of organized team activities, but he participated in Monday’s workout and is expected to be in attendance for the rest of the week. The Browns have workouts scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before taking a break ahead of next week’s mandatory minicamp.

The 2020 first-round pick was not the only player to show up after missing earlier sessions. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports safety John Johnson and cornerback Troy Hill were also present. Both players signed with the Browns as free agents and Monday’s OTA marked their first in-person work since joining the team.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and other skill position players are gathering in Austin this week and are expected to be present for minicamp next week.