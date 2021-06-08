John Harbaugh: Ja’Wuan James could be back this season

USA TODAY Sports

When the Ravens agreed to sign tackle Ja’Wuan James on Monday, the assumption was that James would be in the mix for playing time in 2022.

James tore his Achilles working out earlier in the offseason, which led the Broncos to release him and void the guarantees in his contract because James was not working out at the team facility. James filed a grievance about the guaranteed money on Monday before word of his agreement with the Ravens broke.

He is set to sign a two-year contract that guarantees him $500,000 this year and could pay him as much as $8 million in 2022, which suggests that the plan is to rehab with an eye on next season. On Tuesday, though, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that the team isn’t ruling James out at this point.

“The Achilles injury is one that he could possibly be back this year even — November [or] December maybe,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I wouldn’t say we’re counting on that. But it’s certainly something you know is possible.”

The Ravens signed Michael Schofield on Tuesday and they’ve also added Alejandro Villanueva to their offensive line since trading Orlando Brown to the Chiefs.