Julio Jones: I’ll never forget Atlanta, ready to get to work with Titans

Getty Images

Wide receiver Julio Jones got on a plane to Nashville Tuesday to formally join the Titans and he took some time to say farewell to his former team as well.

In a post to his Instagram account captioned “Forever I’ll love Atlanta,” Jones shared appreciation for his time with the Falcons and looked forward to getting started with his new team.

“Thank you ATL for all the love you’ve shown me over the years,” Jones wrote. “It’s been an amazing 10 years playing for the city and all the fans. I appreciate everything you’ve done for me over the years and will never forget my time as an Atlanta Falcon.”

“Excited for the next part of my journey here in Nashville. To the fans, I want to thank you all for the warm welcome for me and my family. We are very excited to be part of the Titans family. Ready to get to work!”

Jones will have a little time to work with the team before the offseason program comes to an end, but training camp will be the time for Jones to get an extended introduction to life with the Titans.