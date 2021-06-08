Julio Jones will wear No. 2 with Titans

Getty Images

Julio Jones has a new team, and now he has a new number.

The star receiver will wear No. 2 with the Titans, the team announced Tuesday night.

Jones wore No.11 during his 10 seasons with the Falcons, but he turned down new teammate A.J. Brown‘s offer to take that number with the Titans.

Jones wore No. 8 at the University of Alabama, a number currently worn by rookie punter James Smith with the Titans. So Jones could have had No. 8 if he wanted.

Jones gives the Titans a “dynamic duo” at receiver. Brown made the Pro Bowl in 2020 after his second consecutive 1,000-yard season, and Jones has made seven Pro Bowls and has seven 1,000-yard seasons.