Marshon Lattimore won’t talk about legal issue, contract status

Getty Images

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore talked for the first time since the 2020 season ended. But he had nothing of substance to say about his legal issue or his contract status.

Lattimore was arrested in March and charged with a fourth-degree felony of receiving a stolen handgun. Lattimore’s attorney called Lattimore’s arrest a “misunderstanding.”

I’m not going to discuss what happened this offseason with the media,” Lattimore said Tuesday, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. “I’ll deal with that when I deal with that, with who I have to deal with it with.”

Lattimore could face discipline from the league for his arrest, which potentially could impact contract negotiations. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract due to make $10.5 million on the fifth-year option.

Lattimore would not answer a reporter’s question about whether he was comfortable playing this season without an extension, risking injury before signing a second contract. With three Pro Bowls in four seasons, Lattimore has earned a big pay day.

“I don’t really want to discuss too much about the contract right now,” Lattimore said. “I’m still working through stuff that is going on, and I don’t really want to discuss it right now.”

Lattimore has 10 career interceptions in 57 games.