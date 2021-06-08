Mason Rudolph looking forward to competing with Dwayne Haskins this summer

Getty Images

Mason Rudolph is the only Steelers quarterback with a contract for the 2022 season, but it’s unclear what role he’ll be playing by the time next year rolls around.

Ben Roethlisberger could return for another season or he could retire, which would open up the starting job in Pittsburgh for the first time in nearly two decades. If he does leave, Rudolph’s contract doesn’t guarantee he’ll be next in line.

The Steelers signed former Washington first-round pick Dwayne Haskins and he could vault Rudolph on the depth chart with a strong summer. That’s why Rudolph said on Tuesday that he’s “not worried about 2022 or anything like that” despite holding onto the goal of being a starting NFL quarterback.

“You’re always excited and you’re always looking forward to competition,” Rudolph said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “You know it’s going to be there each and every year. It’s just a matter of who.”

Josh Dobbs is also part of the current quarterback group in Pittsburgh and the allocation of reps in training camp practices will provide a hint to how things will stack up come the regular season.