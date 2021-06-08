Michael Gallup: You think about contract, but have to produce on field

Getty Images

Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup thinks the team’s offense is going to light it up this season and he’d like to be around for another run in 2022.

Gallup was a third-round pick in 2018, so he is heading into the final year of his first NFL contract. During an appearance on NFL Network this week, Gallup talked about his hope to remain in Dallas beyond this season.

“You’re obviously going to think about [the contract]. You can’t really do anything about it but go out on the field and do what you’re supposed to do. You’re not going to get that contract if you don’t do what you’re supposed to do on the field first,” Gallup said, via the Dallas Morning News. “Obviously, I’d love to stay here. I’d love to be in Dallas, love the community, love the city, love the fans, so it’s just up in the air, but I want to be right here.”

The Cowboys have Amari Cooper signed through 2024 and CeeDee Lamb in the second year of his rookie deal, so the size of next year’s cap is likely to have some bearing on whether Gallup will stay put or move on to other pastures for his fifth season.