Panthers hire Tyler Ramsey as national scout from Seahawks

New Carolina Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer is bringing along a former colleague from Seattle to join his front office staff with the Panthers.

Tyler Ramsey left the Seahawks to become a national scout with the Panthers, his LinkedIn account confirms. The move was first reported by Neil Stratton of Inside the League.

Rasmey spent 12 seasons as a part of the Seahawks front office, initially joining the team as a personnel intern in 2009 before moving into his role as an area scout in 2012. Ramsey won three high school state titles as a quarterback and safety at Bellevue High School, which is located five miles from the Seahawks headquarters. He attended the University of Washington for his undergraduate studies and got a Masters in Business Administration from Washington State University.

Ramsey worked alongside Fitterer for the entirety of his time with the Seahawks. He’ll now continue to do so with the Panthers.