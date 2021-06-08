Ravens DL Broderick Washington pleads no contest to property damage charge

Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Broderick Washington pleaded no contest to a single misdemeanor charge of property destruction stemming from an incident in March, according to Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun.

Washington initially had seven separate charges levied against him for damage caused to five vehicles with a metal object in Arlington, Virginia on March 14. The full list of charges against Washington had been five counts of misdemeanor destruction of property with a value of less than $1,000, one count of felony destruction of property with a value of more than $1,000, and one count of misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle.

Six charges were ultimately dropped before Washington pleaded no contest to one count of misdemeanor destruction of property with a value of less than $1,000.

“Mr. Washington has no criminal record and by all accounts is an all-around nice guy,” Washington’s attorney John A. Boneta said. “So this was an aberration. This was on private property. Nobody was hurt. So he took it very seriously and was very proactive in doing the things. The prosecution saw that. The citizens involved in the case are all happy.”

Washington, a fifth-round pick of the Ravens in 2020, could likely face league discipline for the incident. He appeared in eight games as a rookie with two total tackles.