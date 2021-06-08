Retirement would give Aaron Rodgers greater flexibility, lower financial penalty than holding out

Posted by Mike Florio on June 8, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Carolina Panthers
Getty Images

With Aaron Rodgers skipping Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp, the next question becomes whether he reports for training camp. For various reasons, it arguably would make more sense for him to retire than to hold out.

The 2020 CBA imposes a daily fine of $50,000 for missing training camp. For players who aren’t operating under a rookie deal, the fines cannot be waived. So if Rodgers skips all of training camp, that’s $2 million that disappears. The Packers can’t look the other way.

So it would make more sense for Rodgers to simply retire on the eve of camp than fail to report, if he’s planning to stay away for all of camp and beyond. Holdout or retire for all of 2021, he loses his $14.7 million salary. Holdout or retire for all of 2021, he loses his $6.8 million roster bonus. Holdout or retire for all of 2021, the Packers would be able to pursue $11.5 million in unearned signing bonus money. Retirement, however, would avoid the fines for missing camp.

He’d still be able to return whenever he wants. In fact, a player who retires most likely can show up even later than a player who is under contract but fails to report. For a failure to report, the deadline to return is believed to be the Tuesday after Week 10 (we’ve sought confirmation from the league on this, given the expansion of the season by a week). For retirement, it’s Week 13 (we’ve sought confirmation on this as well, given the expanded season). Whatever the respective deadlines for 2021, Rodgers can end a holdout before the relevant deadline applicable to players who fail to report, and he can unretire before the relevant deadline applicable to players who retire.

There’s another key date to remember: The Tuesday after Week Eight, the trade deadline. After that, the window closes on Rodgers being sent to another team. If he’d end a holdout or unretires thereafter, the Packers would either have to reinstate him or release him.

Although they most likely wouldn’t cut him, would they reinstate him as the starter? If they’re playing well with Jordan Love, they may want to keep rolling with him. If they’re struggling, Rodgers could potentially be the hero who leads a late charge to the postseason.

Regardless, if Rodgers is serious about staying away into the regular season, there are multiple reasons for him to consider retiring instead of simply not showing up — whether he’s intent on staying out for all of 2021 or wants to preserve the ability to come back.

19 responses to “Retirement would give Aaron Rodgers greater flexibility, lower financial penalty than holding out

  2. Retiring would be dumb. He loses 2 million if he skips camp, he loses multitudes of millions if he retires.

  3. Sit out the entire year; we’ll roll with Love and visit it again in the offseason. While it’s been great having you, Aaron, 3 more years of your services are a very small part of the Green Bay Packers and their storied history.

    That three years may seem like the Holy Grail to that bunch over yonder, but it’s just not that big a deal here.

  5. lol

    told ya

    They should have dealt him to his preferred choice of Denver. This way, GB may get almost next to nothing when he comes out of retirement in 2022.

  6. At his age, a temporary retirement would just about end his career. There is no way in hell he’ll be able to maintain his regimen with a sports-numb fiancé in-tow who expects and requires attention. Buh bye.

  7. Everyone wonders why the Packers ‘screwed this up’ 2x in a row now, with Favre and Rodgers at the end of their careers. But people never ask “How did Green Bay get 2 diva quarterbacks near the end of their career?” It’s simple. Because there’s no Billionaire Daddy Warbucks owner in Green Bay… there’s no ‘bigger man’ on campus than the quarterback.

    Rodgers and Favre were, for all intents and purposes, the richest men in Green Bay at the time. Rodgers is richer than Mark Murphy, Matt LaFleur, Brian Gutekunst, and the entire board of the Packers. In other NFL cities (New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, etc), there’s mega-millionaires and billionaires. Green Bay Wisconsin is the only city in the world where the richest person (and inevitably, the person with the biggest ego) is the quarterback of a sports team. Whether the next great quarterback is Jordan Love, or someone else, expect this saga to play out for the rest of time until the NFL is defunct.

  8. erin will show up just when he feels most wanted. your guess is as good as any

  9. NFL seasons are long. And this is the first with 17 games.

    If Rodgers is “retired” and the Packers lose multiple games week after week behind first round pick Jordan Love, do you really think the fans or media would accept that? In this very likely scenario, Gutekunst single-handedly torpedoed a team’s super bowl window and relationship with its MVP HOF quarterback with one terrible decision.

    Accounting for the aftermath, Jordan Love could go down as the most costly draft pick in NFL history. He has to be great or Rodgers wins the inevitable divorce in a landslide.

  10. He’s gonna go the Ramsey route… Thats the only way he wins this gane of chicken.

  11. Retire? How about just show back up before the trade deadline and force the Packer’s hand halfway through the season.

  13. If Aaron takes this road, he is essentially the cause of what he feared most. Seems Shakespearean.

  15. Stella, for a guy who supposedly doesn’t care about this whole saga, you sure comment about it an awful lot.

    He gone and I still can’t figure out why Packer fans aren’t as frustrated with the front office as Rodgers is. Why side with a management group that’s satisfied with winning a playoff participation ribbon every year?

  17. Been saying it for years, but we should have kept Brent Huntley at QB. the kid has skills beyond Love

  18. touchback6 says:
    June 8, 2021 at 5:22 pm
    lol

    told ya

    They should have dealt him to his preferred choice of Denver. This way, GB may get almost next to nothing when he comes out of retirement in 2022.
    _______________________________________________________

    If Rodgers retires, he owes the GB Packers over $18 million in already paid money, AND forfeits over $14 million in salary for the 2021 season. Nah, that’s not Rodgers’ style. A classic passive-aggressive and narcissist, Aaron will drag his little sorry drama on as far as he can before he shows up to training camp and acts like nothing happened.
    This benefits the GBPs in two ways—first Jordan Love gets the OTA snaps, all of them, which is good because Jordan needs it, and 20 Rodgers reveals himself to be about HIMSELF and not about the other people on the team.

    In Rodgers favor is the more this player tantrum/pity party continues distraction continues, the less people will think about Rodgers’ starched collar at the end of the NFCCG. A child could have run the ball in from the eight yard line with that hole/lane vs. Tampa Bay. But, no, diva had to force it to Adams into triple coverage.;)

  19. Sitting out a year at age 37 is essentially hanging it up forever. Its fine to retire. As long as that’s his only goal.

    Retiring and missing time is not a good idea if he has any plans on continuing to play.

