Saints restructure Marshon Lattimore’s deal to make room for their draft class

The Saints signed their entire draft class Tuesday, but they needed to create salary cap space to do it. They did that by restructuring the contract of cornerback Marshon Lattimore, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The move converts the $10.2 million of Lattimore’s fifth-year option to a $990,000 base salary with the rest as a roster bonus with voidable years. It frees up $7.4 million in salary cap space.

The sides will continue to work on a long-term extension, according to Rapoport.

With three Pro Bowls and 10 interceptions in four seasons, Lattimore has earned a big pay day.

Lattimore would not talk about his contract status or his legal issue Tuesday. He faces fourth-degree felony charges of receiving a stolen handgun after his March arrest.

The NFL could discipline Lattimore.