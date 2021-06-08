Saints sign their entire draft class

Getty Images

The Saints waited more than a month to sign any of their draft picks, but they won’t drag things out any longer.

According to multiple reports, the Saints have signed all six rookies they added during this year’s draft. First-round defensive end Payton Turner‘s four-year deal comes with a team option for a fifth season while the other five players have four-year pacts.

The Saints took Turner with the 28th overall pick after he posed 23.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks during his time at Houston.

Second-round linebacker Pete Werner, third-round cornerback Paulson Adebo, fourth-round quarterback Ian Book, sixth-round tackle Landon Young, and seventh-round wide receiver Kawaan Baker make up the rest of the class.