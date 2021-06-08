Sean Payton: Saints’ Tier 1 and Tier 2 staff all vaccinated, 85 percent of players will be

Getty Images

Saints employees are doing the responsible thing and getting vaccinated.

New Orleans head coach Sean Payton said all the Saints’ Tier 1 and Tier 2 employees have been vaccinated, according to Katherine Terrell of TheAthletic.com. Tier 1 employees are those who have the closest contact with players, such as coaches and trainers. Tier 2 employees are those with some close contact with players, such as general managers and football operations staff.

Payton also said he’s confident the Saints will reach the threshold of 85 percent of players vaccinated, which is what teams need to achieve to relax certain restrictions on player gatherings.

The NFL has reminded teams that unvaccinated employees will soon lose their ability to work with players directly in meeting rooms, training rooms and on the practice field.