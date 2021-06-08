T.J. Hockenson on Jared Goff: That guy just has a different mentality

USA TODAY Sports

While a different Lions regime selected T.J. Hockenson with the eighth pick of the 2019 draft, the tight end still figures to be a cornerstone of Detroit’s offense in 2021.

But someone new is throwing him passes this year in Jared Goff. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Tuesday, Hockenson spoke highly of his new starting quarterback.

“Jared’s my dog. He’s a great dude,” Hockenson said. “I threw with him a couple times this offseason out in L.A. and that guy just has a different mentality. I’ve been excited to have him, see the throws he’s made in 7-on[-7], see what kind of person he is, how he sees the game — there’s nothing like it. I really am excited to have him as my quarterback. The reads that he’s made, the reads that he’s done have been special. And I know that guy is ready to go — he really is.”

Goff has also received rave reviews from Detroit’s coaching staff, with Dan Campbell saying last week that the QB has made several “wow” throws in practice.

Based on the makeup of the Lions’ receivers, Hockenson is likely to be one of Goff’s primary targets in 2021. The tight end had 67 reception for 723 yards and six touchdowns in 2020, earning a Pro Bowl selection.