Urban Meyer: Some Jaguars assistants got vaccinated to avoid losing Tier 1 status

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 8, 2021, 3:35 PM EDT
Jacksonville Jaguars Off-Season Workout
Getty Images

The NFL put out a warning last week that some assistant coaches were in danger of losing their Tier 1 status — which means no face-to-face contact with players — because they hadn’t been vaccinated. At least some coaches got the message.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer told reporters today that some of his assistants got vaccinated in recent days because of an NFL memo reminding them that if they weren’t vaccinated, they wouldn’t have permission to coach in meeting rooms or on the practice field.

It shouldn’t have taken that warning, as the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and everyone should get it. But for those coaches who needed a push, the NFL memo provided one.

It’s unclear how many coaches around the NFL remain unvaccinated, but it’s going to be difficult for them to do their jobs if they don’t get the vaccine.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Urban Meyer: Some Jaguars assistants got vaccinated to avoid losing Tier 1 status

  2. It is safe. Plain and simple. But feel free to post medical articles stating different.

  3. Good move by those coaches that got vaccinated. Hopefully, all the players and coaches get vaccinated so we can make covid a non-issue this season.

  4. They can wear masks.
    Good enough for last season.
    Why not this season?

  5. “It shouldn’t have taken that warning, as the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective”

    How is this even possible to say when it has only been out for 6 months max? And only tested for 6 months prior to that – at the most.

  6. They can wear masks.
    Good enough for last season.
    Why not this season?
    —————————————–
    Because we now have a vaccine which is the only path forward if society wants the best chance of avoiding another COVID pandemic. Is it really not obvious?

  7. There is no logical reason NOT to get vaccinated. These vaccines have been around for decades in various forms. They don’t impact your fertility, alter your DNA or contain microchips. People who don’t get the vaccine are either political lemmings or gullible fools who fall for misinformation on line. Enough with the nonsense.

  8. Compared to pharmaceuticals advertised on TV with scary side effects up the wazoo, the vaccine is safe.
    Remember that the vaccine is a tweaking of the vaccines researched for SARS and MERS years ago.

  9. I love how many Tom, Dick, and Harrys in this country turned into junior infectious disease specialists who dabble in FDA protocol minutiae in the last year.

    People who study vaccines and other pharmaceutical trial data — public health officials, researchers, pathologists, oncologists, and others who are much more educated, informed, and specialized than the average person — are shouting from the rafters that everyone should go get one of the vaccines ASAP. But definitely lean on whatever unwarranted skepticism social media and/or talk radio put in your head. Good grief.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.