Washington QB coach Ken Zampese raves about Ryan Fitzpatrick

Ken Zampese has been Ryan Fitzpatrick‘s position coach twice. The first time, Zampese was the quarterbacks coach for the Bengals when Fitzpatrick was in Cincinnati in 2007 and 2008. And now Zampese is the quarterbacks coach for the Football Team with Fitzpatrick in Washington in 2021.

Zampese says the amount Fitzpatrick has grown as a quarterback in that time is remarkable.

“It’s like a new guy,” said Zampese, via WDVM. “It’s been so long since we have been together. You can see the experience, the different teams he has been with. The concepts he has had, the coaches he has had. I think he has an extreme desire to excel and be in the top group of quarterbacks and compete at that level.”

Something else that has grown since Zampese last coached Fitzpatrick is Fitzpatrick’s beard, and Zampese said Fitzpatrick has become more laid back and is now one of the best talkers on the team.

“He’s such a unique look and a unique character and his delivery is as dry as can be, and he just drops these one-liners and bombs on guys and they don’t even know what happened,” Zampese said. “He’s got a great deal of swag for such a — I don’t know what you’d say about the exterior. I love him. He’s authentic through all of it which is the important part. He’s got a lot to give, he’s got a lot of experiences and he doesn’t worry about what anybody else thinks. He’s just Ryan.”

Washington hopes that all translates to something Fitzpatrick has never done before: Lead a team to the playoffs.