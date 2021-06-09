Brian Daboll: Josh Allen isn’t relying on what happened last year

Posted by Myles Simmons on June 9, 2021, 8:34 AM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills
In his third season, Josh Allen went from an inconsistent thrower to one of the game’s best quarterbacks.

His accuracy improved dramatically, which helped increase his passing production from 3,089 yards with 20 touchdowns in 2019 to 4,544 yard with 37 touchdowns in 2020.

One factor working in Allen’s favor is that he’s had the same offensive coordinator since he was drafted. Brian Daboll received some interest in the 2021 head coaching cycle, but ultimately was back in Buffalo for a fourth season as OC.

Daboll told the media on Tuesday that even though Allen had a great 2020, he’s turned the page and has been a “consummate pro” in developing relationships with the new players Buffalo brought in.

“He is really the same guy every day since he’s been here,” Daboll said, via Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News. “He’s got an underdog mentality. He’s a grinder, he’s never satisfied. He loves to practice. He’s competitive in the meeting rooms. He’s not relying on what happened the year before or anything like that.”

Allen displayed vast improvement last year, but Daboll has found plenty for the QB to work on heading into 2021.

“We’ve talked a little bit about some in-breaking routes and things like that,” Daboll said. “Each year, he’s obviously learned a little bit more about the system. We’ve tried to tailor the system specifically to him. We add things and take things out. We’ve got a lot of good give and take between the two of us in terms of things he feels comfortable with, and maybe things we can do a better job of.”

If Allen can make another jump in his production, that could be enough for the Bills to go from reaching the AFC Championship Game to the Super Bowl.

2 responses to “Brian Daboll: Josh Allen isn’t relying on what happened last year

  1. All the words that come out of Buffalo seem to get backed up with action. This has become a model franchise.

  2. This is why Josh Allen has been beloved by the fanbase since his rookie season, and why his staunch supporters (those who actually watched him play every game) throughout year 1 and year 2 weren’t that surprised by year 3. Josh Allen has improved by the “eye test” every single season, and every single offseason he’s specifically pointed out areas for his improvement and the following year’s film clearly addressed those areas. Josh Allen doesn’t rest on his laurels. He doesn’t try to hide his faults or deny his faults. He loves to recognize his faults and then work tirelessly to improve them. Probably the truest sign of personal strength and will: know your weaknesses so you can turn them into strengths. That’s what he does, and I love it.

