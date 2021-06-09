Browns staffer Callie Brownson pleads guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence

Getty Images

Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson has pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence in an agreement that will allow her to avoid jail time.

Brownson entered the guilty plea on Tuesday, the same day news broke that she had been arrested on May 27.

According to Cleveland.com, Brownson had two other charges dismissed: one for speeding and one for a blood-alcohol level above .17. Brownson paid $780 in court costs and fines, and accrued six points on her drivers license, which has been suspended. She will not go to jail.

Brownson was pulled over for driving 55 mph in a 35 mph zone at 12:27 a.m. Her blood-alcohol content was .2150, nearly three times the legal limit.

The Browns say they “will take the appropriate disciplinary actions.” Brownson could also face league discipline.

Brownson coached the Browns’ tight ends in one game last year and their wide receivers in another game after other assistant coaches had to miss the games because of COVID-19. That made her the first woman to serve as a primary position coach in an NFL game.