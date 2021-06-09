Cardinals sign Rondale Moore

Getty Images

A day after signing first-round pick Zaven Collins, the Cardinals wrapped up a deal with their only remaining unsigned draft pick.

Second-round wide receiver Rondale Moore has signed with the team. The Cardinals have seven picks overall in this year’s draft.

Moore had 114 catches for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns while also running for two scores as a freshman at Purdue. He only played seven games over the last two seasons, but his draft position suggests that wasn’t a major issue for Arizona.

He’ll join a receiving corps that also features DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, and Andy Isabella. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury and General Manager Steve Keim have not closed the door on Larry Fitzgerald’s return, but the veteran has not shown any sign that he plans to play another season.