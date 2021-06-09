Chiefs hand out plenty of promotions

Getty Images

A rising tide lifts all boats.

With the Chiefs among one of the finest franchises in football, thanks to the arrival of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the team has handed out a bunch of promotions.

The moves include new assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi, new V.P. of football operations Brandt Tilis, new executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, new senior director of player personnel Mike Bradway, and new V.P. of football operations/team counsel Chris Shea.

Both Tilis and Poles were interviewed for the G.M. job in Carolina. The ongoing success of the Chiefs will secure more opportunities for executives to become General Managers elsewhere. With Tilis and Poles already in the pipeline, it may just be a matter of time before either or both get their shot.