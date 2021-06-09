David Tepper makes it clear that he won’t be buying his own stadium

Getty Images

Panthers owner David Tepper is taking a “when in Rome” approach to his desire to finagle a new coliseum for his football team.

“I’m not building a stadium alone, Tepper said Tuesday, via the Associated Press. “The community is going to have to want it. If I’m [paying] a third, the community is [paying] a third and eventually in the future, and it could be a long way out, the PSL owners are [paying] a third, that’s a partnership. And if people don’t want it, they don’t want it. I’m not going to force it on anybody.”

He won’t have to force it on anybody. He’ll just have to move the team to a place where the people want it.

Tepper didn’t say it, because he didn’t have to. “At some point that building will fall down,” Tepper said of the team’s current stadium, which opened in 1996. Before it does, Tepper will build a new one. Whether that’s in Charlotte or elsewhere will depend on whether, and where, he can find a place that lets him pay only 33.3 cents of every dollar.

For now, one thing is clear: If the next stadium is built in Charlotte, it won’t have a roof.

“There is no way in hell I would build a domed stadium in Charlotte, especially after COVID,” Tepper said.

Time will tell whether Tepper’s comment eventually becomes, “There is no way in hell I would build a stadium in Charlotte.” Ultimately, that depends on whether Charlotte and its citizenry will be willing to kick in 66.6 cents.