David Tepper makes it clear that he won’t be buying his own stadium

Posted by Mike Florio on June 9, 2021, 10:15 AM EDT
Seattle Seahawks v Carolina Panthers
Getty Images

Panthers owner David Tepper is taking a “when in Rome” approach to his desire to finagle a new coliseum for his football team.

I’m not building a stadium alone, Tepper said Tuesday, via the Associated Press. “The community is going to have to want it. If I’m [paying] a third, the community is [paying] a third and eventually in the future, and it could be a long way out, the PSL owners are [paying] a third, that’s a partnership. And if people don’t want it, they don’t want it. I’m not going to force it on anybody.”

He won’t have to force it on anybody. He’ll just have to move the team to a place where the people want it.

Tepper didn’t say it, because he didn’t have to. “At some point that building will fall down,” Tepper said of the team’s current stadium, which opened in 1996. Before it does, Tepper will build a new one. Whether that’s in Charlotte or elsewhere will depend on whether, and where, he can find a place that lets him pay only 33.3 cents of every dollar.

For now, one thing is clear: If the next stadium is built in Charlotte, it won’t have a roof.

“There is no way in hell I would build a domed stadium in Charlotte, especially after COVID,” Tepper said.

Time will tell whether Tepper’s comment eventually becomes, “There is no way in hell I would build a stadium in Charlotte.” Ultimately, that depends on whether Charlotte and its citizenry will be willing to kick in 66.6 cents.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “David Tepper makes it clear that he won’t be buying his own stadium

  1. These guys are so entitled. Living off the working man. Make a billion dollars, presumably skirt the taxes through loopholes, and now that he has his team , he can make us pay for his business expenses. Regardless of political affiliation, this should make us all angry.

  2. What a joke. When he bought the team he said he will not move the team.
    If he wants the taxpayers to fund it, will they get the profits?

  3. Following the greedy owner playbook to a T(epper).

    Guess that rules out moving the team to St. Louis. That’s ok, he can move the Panthers to Jacksonville. I’m sure the fine folks in Florida will build him a stadium after Shad Khan moves the Jaguars to London

  4. Ah, capitalism. Why should the owners pay for something when they can have someone else pay for it and still take the money?

  5. Partnership is when all parties benefit. What does the greater Charlotte and NC community get?

  7. I wish my neighbors would pay 2/3 to construct my business facilities, I’m obviously in the wrong business! Don’t feed me that stuff about it making the community huge gobs of money either. The average Joe has X amount of $$$. You’re just siphoning Joe’s $$$ from other businesses throughout the region to you. Kind of low for a man worth $14.5 billion to be looking for handouts IMO.

  9. What a jerk. The taxpayers owe you nothing you’re a very rich person build it yourself.

  10. so the richest owner in the NFL wants tax payers dollars to fund his private business…just say NO!!!

  12. I live in Charlotte, and what he is saying is that the SC legislature will give him the cash and tax breaks he wants. No one in Charlotte is going to approve cash for this guy. He’s taking his show down I-77.

    Nobody wants to pay to see Sam Darnold anyway!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.