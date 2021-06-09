Dolphins sign Jaelan Phillips

USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins have signed both of their first-round picks.

The team got wide receiver Jaylen Waddle‘s contract done shortly after the draft and they announced the signing of edge rusher Jaelan Phillips on Wednesday. It’s a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season for the 18th overall pick.

Phillips transferred to the University of Miami after playing two seasons at UCLA. He had 45 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, and eight sacks in 10 games for the Hurricanes.

He was one of two Miami pass rushers to go in the first round, but Phillips and Bills first-rounder Gregory Rousseau never played together as Rousseau opted out of playing last season.

Three Dolphins draft picks remain unsigned. Second-round defensive back Javon Holland, second-round offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg and third-round tight end Hunter Long make up that group.