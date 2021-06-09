Eagles agree to terms with Michael Walker

Getty Images

The Eagles are set to add another wide receiver to the roster before they return to work at training camp next month.

Agent Sean Stellato said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN, that his client Michael Walker has agreed to a deal with the NFC East club. He is expected to sign the contract in the coming days.

Walker signed with the Jaguars after going undrafted in 2019. He caught two passes for 15 yards in seven games and also saw time as a returner. He was waived with an injury settlement last September.

Dave Caldwell was the General Manager in Jacksonville when Walker played for the team and is now working for the Eagles as a personnel executive.