Eagles waive three players, including Jamie Newman

USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles announced three cuts from their roster on Wednesday.

Quarterback Jamie Newman and wide receiver Khalil Tate were placed on waivers while wide receiver Trevon Grimes was waived with an injury designation. The Eagles are set to fill one roster spot with wide receiver Michael Walker after agreeing to terms with him on a contract.

Newman signed with the team as an undrafted free agent this offseason and news of his departure came shortly after a positive report about him from Gil Brandt. The longtime Cowboys personnel exec and current NFL Media/SiriusXM NFL Radio analyst said he’s spoken to “some folks in the organization who like what they’ve seen” from Newman, but it appears they were not making final decisions about the makeup of the roster.

Tate played quarterback at Arizona and transitioned to his new position after signing with the Eagles last year, but he was cut in July. Grimes was signed as an undrafted free agent this year.