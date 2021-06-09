Giants taking Saquon Barkley’s recovery slowly

Getty Images

Nearly nine months after he tore his ACL, Giants running back Saquon Barkley is not ready to participate in minicamp, and coach Joe Judge is just fine with that.

Judge said the Giants won’t rush anything and only want Barkley on the field when he’s ready to play.

“We are going to make sure that we take Saquon’s rehab at the correct rate for his individual body and injury,” Judge said, via Newsday. “We have to make sure that we let him get it at his pace and when we put him on the field he can play 100% aggressive and confident and he’s going to play safe and he can play effective.”

Barkley was in attendance at minicamp and has been participating in team meetings and doing what he can in the offseason program, but his priority now is rehabbing his knee.

“He comes in every day, he attacks every day from a rehab standpoint,” Judge said. “He’s had a phenomenal attitude and great motivation, he’s been tremendously positive . . . Couldn’t be happier with how he is working, showing tremendous leadership this offseason. He’s champing at the bit to get back on the field. We are taking it day-by-day and he’s getting better every day.”

Last year Barkley played in just two games, gaining 34 yards on 19 carries. This year the Giants are hoping to get a whole lot more out of Barkley, but they’re cognizant that they still have three more months to get him ready before the season starts.