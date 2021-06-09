Jameis Winston: Taysom Hill and I have the same mentality in QB competition

Getty Images

The quarterback competition between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston likely won’t be decided for a while. And at least for now, Hill and Winston have been cordial about it.

Hill has said that Winston was supportive when Hill filled in at starting quarterback last year for Drew Brees. And Hill has tried to be as supportive as possible of Winston now.

As for the No. 1 pick of the 2015 draft, Winston said Tuesday that he and Hill are carrying the same mentality into the competition, which is to “be our best selves.”

“That is what I respect about Taysom, because he’s a man who can do so many great things for this team, and he has done so many great things for this organization since he’s been here,” Winston said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN. “So just trying to find ways to serve him and work with him is going to make both of us better in terms of leading our teammates and working with them as well.”

Head coach Sean Payton recently said the Saints plan to tailor their offense to the winner of the quarterback competition. Time will tell if the scheme will be one built for more of a traditional pocket passer or a runner.