James Jones: I talk to Aaron Rodgers all the time and I think he’ll be at training camp

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 9, 2021, 10:30 AM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Former Packers wide receiver James Jones believes that Aaron Rodgers ultimately will get on the same page with the Packers’ front office and play in Green Bay this season.

“I truly believe that he will be there for training camp, this will get fixed, and I think the relationship will get much better between him and the GM,” Jones told Colin Cowherd.

Jones said Rodgers isn’t as down on Packers General Manager Brian Gutekinst as some people have made him out to be, nor is Rodgers as unhappy about his contract as some people have made him out to be.

“I’ve talked to Aaron. I talk to him all the time. He’s told me that it’s not about the G.M., it’s not about new money, it’s not about the G.M. So when I hear everybody say it’s about getting the G.M. fired and these things, it’s not about that,” Jones said.

So why is Rodgers not participating in the Packers’ mandatory minicamp this week?

“His No. 1 beef is a private conversation on the phone that I can’t share with you,” Jones said.

The closest Jones would come to explaining what exactly Rodgers is upset about was an indication that Rodgers’ frustration with the Packers cutting receiver Jake Kumerow extends to other players they’ve let go as well. Jones said Rodgers doesn’t object to drafting Jordan Love but does object to cutting Kumerow, Jordy Nelson and other favorite teammates.

“It’s not about who you’re bringing in, I can’t control who you draft, I can’t control who you bring in in free agency. But what I do want a little input on is the guys you’re letting out of the building. You’ve got guys like Jordy Nelson who are willing to take a pay cut to play and you say, ‘No, get out of here’ anyway,” Jones said. “I think it’s the guys getting out of the building, that he’s seen walking out of the building and still wanted to be in Green Bay and still could have been contributors to winning a championship.”

It may be too late to bring back Kumerow or Nelson, but Jones thinks it’s not too late for Gutekinst to convince Rodgers that going forward, the Packers will be a team he wants to play for.

17 responses to “James Jones: I talk to Aaron Rodgers all the time and I think he’ll be at training camp

  2. The drama queen is the most overrated quarterback in the history of the NFL. That title used to belong to Eli Manning, but at least Eli was able to get himself 2 rings, and he wasn’t a spoiled insufferable human being

  4. Very telling. I have to say, I was disappointed they let Jordy go and I was shocked about Kumerow. Kumerow because of the timing. I mean, the very next day after Rodgers said he thought Kumerow secured a spot, Kumerow was cut. Was that Gutekunst sending a message?

    Ultimately, I believe in management doing the managing. That said, sometimes a little tact goes a long way.

  6. James Jones is very credible, I can tell you that. Talks “to Aaron all the time.”

    I have said several times this is not about Brian Gutekunst. And I also said that Aaron will be at camp July 31st.

    Thank you James.👌

  7. That might be the most actual insight we’ve had on this topic since the news broke on draft night.

  8. And there it is… no more speculation of him wanting Gutey fired or the other BS… this will all get worked out prior to camp. Jones also said Rodgers is willing and ready to fly to GB and sit down and talk this out. Its over. And… during these OTYS’s we now get a good look at Love… all good.

  9. I see a lot of Packer fans are turning on Aaron Rodgers. If you dont want Rodgers, why dont you want the Packers to trade him for a kings randsom?

  12. This is the truth, The day before Aaron was praising the guy so much, the next day they cut him or traded him i forget,He likes to hold a grudge i guess?

  14. so the guy acts like a 5 year old and stays home and pouts…. Let him sit because he’s a cancer in the locker room….

  15. What James Jones said there makes absolutely no sense based on indications coming from a million other places, so it sounds like absolute BS and he’s just making it up to provide an alternative and to make a name for himself.

  17. I absolutely loved Jordy Nelson but he played one season after leaving the Packers before retiring. And Jake Kumerow had one single reception last season for the Bills. If those are supposed to be evidence of the front office doing things wrong Aaron has blinders on.

