Jordan Love “a hundred percent” ready to start if Aaron Rodgers stays away

USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Love looked better in Wednesday’s organized team activity than he did Tuesday. That’s great news for the Packers since the second-year quarterback might start Week 1.

Aaron Rodgers continues to stay away from the team facility, leaving Love as QB1 for now.

If Rodgers remains a holdout, Love is confident he’s prepared to start the season opener Sept. 12 at the Saints.

“A hundred percent,” Love said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “Obviously, this is a time where I’m getting a lot of extremely valuable reps that I might not have been getting in a normal circumstance. So I’m just going to take it day by day. . . . But yeah, that’s what I’m here for. I was drafted here to play quarterback, so I’ll definitely be ready Week 1.”

Love didn’t have a regular offseason program or any preseason a year ago because of COVID-19. He took minimal reps during the season as the third-string quarterback.

So the Packers are giving Love a crash course, trying to get him up to speed in case he is their 2021 starter.

“Every day is a new learning experience,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “And when you have limited reps and you weren’t getting the bulk of the reps all throughout the course of the season — and this is never an excuse; it’s just reality, right? There [was] no preseason [last year], so there’s just a ton of learning that’s going on.

“It’s great to see when he does have success because again that will build the confidence, and that’s really what we’re looking for. But also, it’s everybody else around him, too. When they’re playing at a high level, it makes that guy’s job a lot easier.”

Love admitted he has no idea what Rodgers is going to do and was “just as surprised as you guys” that Rodgers is skipping the minicamp. Love, though, has stayed in touch with Rodgers and said the two have a “good relationship.”