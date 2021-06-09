Mark Andrews: Our pass game is looking really good

Getty Images

After finishing last in passing offense in 2020, the Ravens made moves to address its air attack over the offseason.

Though Baltimore missed out on signing receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and T.Y. Hilton, the team did land Sammy Watkins in free agency. And then the Ravens drafted Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman with the 27th overall pick.

Pairing those two with receiver Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews could significantly boost to the team’s pass game. Though it’s still the offseason program, Andrews said Tuesday that he’s noticed progress.

“Just being out there with obviously Sammy, Rashod and a couple of the other guys, the new young guys, those guys are balling out,” Andrews said, via Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun. “The deep threat, the stretching the field, making plays, catching the ball — everyone is incredibly locked in. Just the whole energy around this program right now is awesome. Everyone is locked in. Everyone is moving on the same page and working toward the same goal. We’re trying to be the best team that we can be, and our pass game is looking really good, to be honest with you.”

With Lamar Jackson at quarterback, the Ravens’ offense is going to be centered on the run — and it should be. But pairing the new weapons with the players already on Baltimore’s roster can help the club become less one-dimensional.