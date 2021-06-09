Matt Rhule on vaccinations: I don’t tell anyone what to do

Getty Images

The NFL has relaxed its COVID-19 protocols for players who are vaccinated and for teams with 85 percent of all players vaccinated. But that isn’t enough for some players to get the shot.

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has yet to be vaccinated and might not get it, he said Wednesday.

His coach, Matt Rhule, said he won’t try to persuade any player to get the vaccine.

“It’s fair to say I don’t tell anyone what to do,” Rhule said, via Darin Gantt of the team website. “It’s their personal decision. As with any topic in life, I always say do your research, but do it from the right sources. Talk to doctors. Talk to your doctors. Talk to our doctors. And obviously, making sure our guys know the difference between being vaccinated and unvaccinated. There are differences in the protocols, and there will be differences in training camp.

“My job is to give people information and let them make decisions. Not much beyond that.”

Panthers kicker ﻿Joey Slye﻿ admitted he initially had reservations about the vaccine until talking to doctors at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where his late brother was treated for cancer. He now calls the decision to be vaccinated a “no-brainer.”