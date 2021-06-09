Michael Dickson pumped to get contract extension done with Seahawks

Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson was thrilled to get a new contract extension with the team last week.

“I was hoping (for an extension this summer),” Dickson said on Tuesday. “And then when they reached out, the agents did most of the work. I tried to stay out of it because I’m sure that whole process can get pretty stressful but I trusted the team and the process and my agents and was really lucky to have everything work together and get me here for a few more years.”

Dickson, a fifth-round pick out of the University of Texas in 2018, was named a first-team All-Pro during his rookie season, quickly establishing himself as one of the league’s best. Dickson averaged 48.2 yards per punt and a net average of 42.5 during his rookie campaign. After a slight regression in 2019, Dickson was back on form last year, averaging 49.6 yards per punt with a net of 44.4. That included 32 punts inside the opposing 20-yard line as well.

Dickson actually believes he had a better season last year than the one that earned him All-Pro honors in 2018.

“My year last year, stats-wise, definitely better last year,” Dickson said. “I had some goals written down and, if you include the playoff game, I hit all of my standards of goals that I wanted to hit stats-wise. It was a more sustainable year the way I approached it. I really want to carry that into this year. I’ve been carrying it through the offseason.”

Jake Bailey of the New England Patriots was the first-team All-Pro selection last year with Jack Fox of the Detroit Lions getting second-team honors.

Dickson celebrated his new four-year contract extension by having a pizza night with his girlfriend.

“Yeah, I’m pumped,” Dickson said . “That was the dream. … I really wanted to get to the Seahawks and then they drafted me and that was a dream come true and to know that I can spend another 4-5 years here is just the best thing that could have happened to me, for sure.”