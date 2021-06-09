Minkah Fitzpatrick: Having 2022 option picked up “a sigh of relief”

Getty Images

There are going to be some changes to the way the Steelers secondary looks this season, but the best player from last year’s group remains in place.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was named a first-team All-Pro for the second straight season and will help to make replacements for departed cornerbacks Mike Hilton and Steven Nelson comfortable as they head into the 2021 campaign. The Steelers ensured that won’t be Fitzpatrick’s last year in Pittsburgh by exercising their contract option for 2022 this offseason.

“You definitely appreciate it,” Fitzpatrick said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It guarantees me another year in Pittsburgh — a great city, great team, great organization. It was a sigh of relief. I don’t have to worry about the ‘what if’ for another two years. It’s definitely a blessing. I’m happy and I’m going to make them proud of their decision.”

The next step on the contract front would be for the Steelers and Fitzpatrick to work out a long-term deal. That may not happen this offseason, but another year like the last two would make it all the likelier that the Steelers do what’s needed to keep him around for years to come.