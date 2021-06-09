Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry among those working out with Baker Mayfield in Austin

Getty Images

While the Browns are finishing up organized team activities at their training facility, Baker Mayfield is in Texas hosting some of his teammates at Camp Baker this week.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Kareem Hunt and Donovan Peoples-Jones are among the Browns offensive players in Mayfield’s hometown of Austin. Tight ends David Njoku, Harrison Bryant and Austin Hooper also are in attendance, Cabot adds.

It’s the second consecutive offesason Mayfield has hosted teammates in quarterback-led workouts.

Many of the team’s offensive players got together in Florida in April, and they plan to return to Florida in July.

“As far as it relates to Baker and what’s going on down there, my jurisdiction for the offseason program does not extend past Berea,’’ coach Kevin Stefanski said this week.

Backup quarterback Case Keenum, who attended Camp Baker last offseason, is at the team facility this week. He gives the Browns another quarterback to go with third-stringer Kyle Lauletta.

“Case being here, he wanted to come in and get some work with the guys,’’ Stefanski said. “Excited to have all of these guys here and the guys who are out there working.’’

The team has its mandatory minicamp next week.