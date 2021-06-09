Packers cut Mike Weber to make room for De’Vondre Campbell

Getty Images

The Packers’ expected addition of linebacker De'Vondre Campbell became official on Wednesday, which meant that a player already on Green Bay’s roster would have to get cut loose.

Running back Mike Weber drew the short straw. The Packers announced the cut in the same release that confirmed Campbell’s deal with the team.

Weber was a 2019 seventh-round pick by the Cowboys and spent his rookie year on the practice squad. He spent time with the Chiefs in the 2020 offseason and moved on to the Packers practice squad during the regular season. He was promoted to the active roster twice, but did not see any game action.

The Packers also announced that Campbell will wear No. 59 in Green Bay.