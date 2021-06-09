Peyton Manning will enter Broncos Ring of Fame

Getty Images

Peyton Manning is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year and he’ll also be honored by one of the teams he led to a Super Bowl title.

The Broncos announced on Wednesday that Manning has been elected to their Ring of Fame. Manning spent the final four years of his career in Denver after missing the 2011 season with a neck injury and signing with the team following his departure from the Colts.

Manning took the Broncos to a Super Bowl while setting a single-season passing touchdown record in 2013 and then won Super Bowl 50 in his final NFL game.

“It comes as no surprise that Peyton Manning was unanimously elected as the 35th member of the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame,” Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. “His four seasons in Denver were marked by record-setting individual success and exceptional leadership that helped the Broncos to multiple Super Bowls and one of the winningest periods in team history.”

Manning, who has already been inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor, joins Champ Bailey as players to be honored by both the Broncos and the Hall of Fame in the same year.