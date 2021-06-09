Report: Packers are expected to sign De’Vondre Campbell after visit

Getty Images

Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell appears to be on his way to Green Bay.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that the Packers are bringing Campbell in for a visit and are expected to sign him if all goes well. That would include Campbell passing a physical.

Campbell started every game for the Cardinals last season and he started 54 games for the Falcons over the first four years of his career. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was on the Atlanta staff during Campbell’s rookie season.

Campbell has 462 tackles, 7.5 sacks, three interceptions, six forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery over his five NFL seasons. He’d join Krys Barnes, Kamal Martin, Oren Burks, Ty Summers, and sixth-rounder Isaiah McDuffie as inside linebacker possibilities with the Packers.