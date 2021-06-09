Ron Rivera brings a vaccine expert to Washington, Montez Sweat is “not a fan” of it

USA TODAY Sports

Whether and to what extent NFL teams can get their players vaccinated this year could indeed create competitive advantages, and disadvantages. However, the mere question of whether players will or won’t get the COVID shot could create a locker-room schism.

In Washington, coach Ron Rivera has a plan for promoting a high rate of player vaccination.

Via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Rivera said that the Washington Football Teams has a player vaccination rate that is “nearing 50 percent.” Rivera added that the team brought in a “vaccine expert” to address the players on Tuesday.

“There’s a lot of messaging out there that they get off Twitter, and some of it’s good and some of it’s bad,” Rivera said.

Some of it is very bad. Some of it is laughably bad, including the notion that the vaccine contains microchips that will be used to monitor anyone who gets it. First, they’re already doing it with our phones. Second, WE’RE NOT THAT INTERESTING.

But, for some, no amount of facts or logic will make a difference. And it could indeed create resentment. Washington defensive end Montez Sweat, for example, said regarding the team bringing in a vaccine expert (via Sam Fortier of the Post), “I’m not a fan of it at all. . . . I won’t get vaccinated until I get more facts.”

Ah, yes. The “I’m waiting for more information” crowd. I’ve yet to find a single person who is “waiting for more information” who has actually affirmatively gathered any information. Why not just say you don’t want to get it? At least that’s honest.

Sweat eventually said he just doesn’t want to get it, with a curious bit of logic: “I haven’t caught COVID yet, so I don’t see me treating COVID until I actually get COVID.”

Of course, the vaccine is aimed at preventing a person from getting COVID, not treating it. Maybe if Sweat’s effort to gather facts would include that one, he’d decide to get the vaccine.