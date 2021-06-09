Ron Rivera brings a vaccine expert to Washington, Montez Sweat is “not a fan” of it

Posted by Mike Florio on June 9, 2021, 11:55 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Whether and to what extent NFL teams can get their players vaccinated this year could indeed create competitive advantages, and disadvantages. However, the mere question of whether players will or won’t get the COVID shot could create a locker-room schism.

In Washington, coach Ron Rivera has a plan for promoting a high rate of player vaccination.

Via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Rivera said that the Washington Football Teams has a player vaccination rate that is “nearing 50 percent.” Rivera added that the team brought in a “vaccine expert” to address the players on Tuesday.

“There’s a lot of messaging out there that they get off Twitter, and some of it’s good and some of it’s bad,” Rivera said.

Some of it is very bad. Some of it is laughably bad, including the notion that the vaccine contains microchips that will be used to monitor anyone who gets it. First, they’re already doing it with our phones. Second, WE’RE NOT THAT INTERESTING.

But, for some, no amount of facts or logic will make a difference. And it could indeed create resentment. Washington defensive end Montez Sweat, for example, said regarding the team bringing in a vaccine expert (via Sam Fortier of the Post), “I’m not a fan of it at all. . . . I won’t get vaccinated until I get more facts.”

Ah, yes. The “I’m waiting for more information” crowd. I’ve yet to find a single person who is “waiting for more information” who has actually affirmatively gathered any information. Why not just say you don’t want to get it? At least that’s honest.

Sweat eventually said he just doesn’t want to get it, with a curious bit of logic: “I haven’t caught COVID yet, so I don’t see me treating COVID until I actually get COVID.”

Of course, the vaccine is aimed at preventing a person from getting COVID, not treating it. Maybe if Sweat’s effort to gather facts would include that one, he’d decide to get the vaccine.

13 responses to “Ron Rivera brings a vaccine expert to Washington, Montez Sweat is “not a fan” of it

  1. Can’t blame these guys for not wanting to get the vaccine. Super athletes aren’t really at risk. It’s the super unhealthy people who need to worry and take precautions. Crazy that people are being pressured into putting anything into their body, it’s quite the double standard.

  2. There in lies the larger problem. “I need more facts” but don’t want to listen to an expert. “I don’t need it because I don’t have Covid” that’s not how vaccines work, once you catch it, it is too late. This seems like basic, grade school level items, but a lot of the population is at that grade school level of logic.

  3. The comments on this are going to be incredible. Reading the comments on vaccines over this year really, truly, honestly were frightening to me.

  4. I will preface this with the fact I am not an anti-vaxxer at all (yay, I don’t have polio). When people say they want more info, especially high end athletes what they are saying is they want to know more about the long term health effects which you can’t tell them since no one knows yet. No vaccine has passed a single FDA test as of yet. Do not be critical of people’s choices unless you have substatial proof to the contrary, which no one does.

  5. Sweat could use information from an expert. He seems to think that the vaccine is a treatment for COVID. It is not. It is to prevent people from getting infected with the virus, and if infected, not ending up in an ICU.

    Get vaccinated. We’re getting there.

  7. The relaxation of mask mandates, the resumption of concerts and festivals, and the proposed full-capacity crowds you will play in front of next year have all been made possible because of these vaccinations. As far as “putting foreign things in your body” goes, I never see people making that defense in terms of their diet. How many ingredients in the processed foods or soda we ingest can we actually pronounce?

  8. Idiots. They’ve presumably gotten every shot recommended to them since they were kids, probably regularly get painkiller and other shots from the team, but now that a segment of the population has politicized this pandemic for irrational reasons, suddenly they’re skeptics?

    It’s a pandemic. Everyone not vaccinated creates a risk to others and hampers the quest for herd immunity. It’s the same as with every other major disease that has been subdued, like polio.

  9. correctingerrors says:
    June 9, 2021 at 11:59 am
    ———————-

    How many vaccines have been passed through the FDA in under 1 year as ’emergency use authorization’?

    The effects of this specific vaccine are not known yet. It takes several years (many would say decades) before we’ll know the full side effects.

  10. If a player gets covid and therefore can’t play and be there for his team he should not get paid because he caught the virus on his own time. Like getting injured playing a pick up game.

  11. Lmao all these people saying the vaccine stops you from getting it and still believing the crap Fauci said even after being exposed as a fraud! The vaccine lowers the affects of it! It does not stop you from getting it! Someone in Sweats health doesn’t really have much to worry about even if he does get it without being vaccinated! So yea there really is no point in him getting it!

  12. everyactionhasanoverreaction says:
    June 9, 2021 at 11:59 am

    =============

    You’re demonstrating that you don’t understand the basics here. The players themselves are in a lower-risk group, but the point of mass vaccination is to stop transfer of the virus. Even if they aren’t damaged by it, they could still transfer it to others. Poorly-controlled spread is why nearly 600,000 Americans have died from this.

    It’s pretty much the entire basis of vaccination. Childhood polio vaccines aren’t given just to the “super unhealthy”, they’re given to everyone. Because that’s what makes vaccines effective at the population level.

    And it’s not just “super unhealthy” people who die from this. Many healthy, normal people have caught it and died from it. It’s not as predictable or safe as many other illnesses.

    If you’re making statements like this, it suggests you’re using some poor sources of information. I suggest upgrading them.

  13. Take vitamins, get sun, lose weight, stay healthy. That’s what the govt should be promoting.

    If you are unhealthy or unable to take care of yourself, then take the shortcut and get the shot (Lord knows most of the US loves an easy button).

    Healthy people have low to no symptoms if they get covid, their immune system can handle the virus. Just as those who are vaccinated will have low to no symptoms if they get covid.

