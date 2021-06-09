Sam Darnold has yet to be vaccinated

USA TODAY Sports

The vaccination issue continues to be a vexing one for some pro football players.

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold said today that he has yet to get the vaccine, and that he might not get it.

“There’s a ton of different things that go into it,” Darnold said, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com. “I’m gonna evaluate that on my own and make the best decision that I feel is the best for myself.”

Generally speaking, that’s fine. It’s his right to do it. Hopefully, he does indeed make a conscientious, clear-headed evaluation — one that seeks out reliable information, and that ignores some of the crazy crap that has come to light, from concerns that the vaccine contains microscopic digital tracking devices to converting our bodies into giant magnets to which metallic objects stick, unless they don’t.

Darnold should start by talking to team doctors. And if that’s not good enough, he should talk to NFL doctors. And if that’s not going enough, he should talk to union doctors. And if that’s not good enough, he should call team owner David Tepper for a list of epidemiologists who service the insanely rich.

In this day and age, anyone can find someone on both sides of any issue. If Darnold keeps looking, he’ll find a plausible opinion supporting his apparent predisposition to not get vaccinated.

Again, if he ultimately chooses not to get the vaccine — in other words, if he chooses to be tested every day of football season and to have other restrictions apply for six or seven months (including not being able to go out of town during the bye week) — that’s his business. Here’s hoping that he and others who have a high profile, and whose decisions could affect teammates and coaches who have been vaccinated, will make the decision by talking to people who know what they’re talking about and not by listening to people who are saying what, deep down, Darnold and others simply want to hear.