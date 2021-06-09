Saquon Barkley: Contract situation isn’t something that’s crossing my mind

Getty Images

Saquon Barkley is under contract with the Giants through 2022, as New York exercised his fifth-year option in April.

But as one of the game’s top young running backs, it stands to reason that he’ll receive a new deal at some point.

Barkley tore his ACL in Week Two of last season, and ended the year with just 19 rushing attempts for 34 yards. But the 2018 offensive rookie of the year eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing in each of his first two seasons — leading the league with 2,028 yards from scrimmage in 2018.

But as he enters his fourth year, he says a new contract isn’t his focus.

“When it comes to the contract situation, that’s not even something that’s crossing my mind. I have an amazing agent. Those are things I have conversations with her about,” Barkley said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “But for me right now the only thing I’m focusing on is coming here today, working my butt off, and trying to get as ready as I can so when I’m able to get back out there … I’m 110 percent and I can perform to the best of my abilities for my team.”

Because Barkley is under contract through 2022, he could perhaps wait to re-set the market until after Browns running back Nick Chubb gets a new deal. A second-round pick in 2018, Chubb’s rookie deal expires at the end of 2021, which may make him a priority for Cleveland to re-up this offseason.