Texans waive Duke Ejiofor

The Texans have waived linebacker Duke Ejiofor with a failed physical designation, per the transaction wire.

Ejiofor was a sixth-round pick in 2018 but hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since his rookie season. He tore his Achilles in 2019 and missed the entire season. Then last year, he tore an ACL in practice and again was out for the year.

In 2018, Ejiofor played 12 games. He was on the field for 158 defensive snaps and 56 special teams snaps, recording a sack, two passes defensed, and a fumble recovery.