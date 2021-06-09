Texans won’t hold mandatory minicamp

Getty Images

Deshaun Watson won’t be subject to any fines for missing the Texans’ mandatory minicamp next week and that will be true for every other player on the roster as well.

Head coach David Culley told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that the team has scrapped plans for the minicamp. With no minicamp to skip, there won’t be any fines to hand out.

Culley said that the team has accomplished what they wanted to accomplish during the offseason program and that they felt happy with the participation levels across the roster.

Watson would be subject to fines if he does not report to training camp, although both his desire to play elsewhere and the possibility that he could be placed on the Commissioner Exempt list as a result of the sexual misconduct lawsuits against him could factor into how things play out next month.