Von Miller: I’ve got a lot more to do before thinking about legacy

Getty Images

The Broncos announced Peyton Manning’s election to their Ring of Fame on Wednesday and he’s set to be inducted during their October 31 game.

Manning will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame before that happens and Manning’s accolades came up during linebacker Von Miller‘s press conference on Wednesday. Miller looks like a good bet to join Manning in each of those bodies, but said that he’s looking to do more on the field before turning the discussion to his football legacy.

“There’s so much to be done right now,” Miller said, via the team’s website. “There’s so much to be done with our team, so many games to win, before I can really start thinking about the Ring of Fame. I don’t want those years with Peyton to be the highlight of my career. I think we’ve got some special stuff brewing, I think we’ve got some special games coming. Me personally, I think I’ve got more to prove and more to give to Broncos Country. I think about it. I can’t lie and say I don’t think about going into the Ring of Fame and Hall of Fame and all that stuff, but I’ve still got a lot more to do here, and that’s where my mind is.”

Miller missed all of last season with an ankle injury, which leaves him 25th in NFL history with 106 sacks heading into the 2021 season.