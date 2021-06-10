Andy Reid: Kyle Long may need surgery on injured knee

USA TODAY Sports

Though Kyle Long‘s comeback with the Chiefs has hit a snag, the offensive lineman said on Thursday that he doesn’t regret it.

After the day’s OTA session, head coach Andy Reid shared a little more detail on Long’s situation.

Reid told reporters that Long suffered a knee injury that at present doesn’t appear to involve ligaments.

“There’s a chance he has to have surgery,” Reid said, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star. Reid added that it’s yet to be fully determined.

Reid also mentioned Andrew Wylie and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif as candidates for right guard. Duvernay-Tardif is expected back with the team for next week’s minicamp after opting out of the 2020 season, which he spent working at a long-term care facility in Canada.